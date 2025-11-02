Shine scored twice on five shots and added an assist in AHL Grand Rapids' 4-2 win over Rockford on Saturday.

Shine is up to five goals and three helpers through six contests in the AHL this year. He earned his NHL debut in 2024-25 on the strength of a 14-goal, 46-point effort over 61 regular-season games with the Griffins. The 32-year-old could get a call-up in a pinch, but the Red Wings have trended younger this year, so Shine's strong play so far may just simply come as an AHL veteran helping to guide the organization's prospects through the pipeline.