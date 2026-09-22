Shine was put on waivers by the Red Wings on Tuesday, per James Mirtle of The Athletic.

Shine has been a staple in AHL Grand Rapids' lineup over the past 10 seasons, and is likely headed back for his 11th campaign with the team. The 33-year-old winger impressed impressed in the majors last season, where he scored his first three career NHL goals across 18 regular-season games. As long as he clears waivers, Shine has a strong chance to be called upon if the Red Wings experience any long-term injuries in the 2026-27 campaign.