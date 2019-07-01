Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Procures minor-league extension
Shine signed a one-year contract with the AHL's Griffins on Sunday, Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com reports.
A product of Northern Michigan University, Shine compiled six goals and five helpers to go with 53 PIM over 72 minor-league contests. He's been involved in Calder Cup playoff action the past two seasons, but the undrafted forward would have to leapfrog several other Red Wings prospects to garner an NHL contract.
