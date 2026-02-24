site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Reassigned to AHL
Shine was returned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Shine participated in Monday's practice with Detroit after being summoned from the minors on an emergency basis. He has 21 goals and 36 points in 37 AHL appearances this campaign.
