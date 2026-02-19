Shine was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Shine hasn't yet appeared in an NHL game this year, but he'll have an opportunity to practice with the Red Wings during the final week of the Olympic break. It wouldn't be surprising to see him head back to the minors before Detroit resumes play. Over 35 games with the Griffins this year, he's recorded 21 goals, 15 assists, 32 PIM and a plus-23 rating.