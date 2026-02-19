Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Returns to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shine was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Shine ended up spending less than a day with the NHL club. The Red Wings are off until next Thursday's game in Ottawa, but Shine's short stint at the top level allowed him to join Detroit for a team practice. The 32-year-old has 21 goals and 36 points in 35 outings with AHL Grand Rapids in 2025-26.
