default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Shine was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Shine ended up spending less than a day with the NHL club. The Red Wings are off until next Thursday's game in Ottawa, but Shine's short stint at the top level allowed him to join Detroit for a team practice. The 32-year-old has 21 goals and 36 points in 35 outings with AHL Grand Rapids in 2025-26.

More News