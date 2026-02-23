Red Wings' Dominik Shine: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shine was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday under emergency conditions.
Shine will probably participate in Monday's practice with the Red Wings before returning to the minors. He has 21 goals and 36 points in 37 AHL appearances this season.
