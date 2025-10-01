Shine was designated for waivers by Detroit on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Shine's demotion could be a positive sign for Emmitt Finnie, who has been featured in a top-six role with Dylan Larkin periodically. For his part, the 32-year-old Shine finally made his NHL debut last season, logging nine games with the Red Wings in which he garnered one assist, 16 hits and five shots while averaging 8:39 of ice time. Shine should be on the list of potential call-ups this year, but he's unlikely to feature prominently for the club at the NHL level.