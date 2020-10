Sebrango was drafted 63rd overall by the Red Wings at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Sebrango was one of OHL Kitchener's most important players this past season. He was used in all situations and logged a ton of ice time for the Rangers. Sebrango isn't flashy and doesn't project to generate much offense as a pro. But his game has no noticeable weaknesses and that means a regular role in the bottom pairing awaits. It's just going to take a few seasons.