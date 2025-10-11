James scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in the University of North Dakota's 6-2 win over St. Thomas University on Friday.

James started his senior year with a multi-point effort. Offense has been hard to come by for the 21-year-old -- over his first three collegiate seasons, he's totaled 57 points in 114 games, which isn't going to cut it once he goes pro. He was selected in the second round by the Red Wings in 2022, and it's unclear if he's in the organization's long-term plans at this time. James' signing rights expire Aug. 15, 2026.