James scored twice in the University of North Dakota's 6-1 win over Mercyhurst University on Saturday.

James reached the 10-goal mark on the year with this effort. The winger has 14 points and a plus-5 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's on pace to surpass his 22-point effort from 38 games last year, but the Red Wings prospect has not stood out on offense. He's a senior this year, and it's unclear if an entry-level contract will be coming his way before his rights expire in the summer.