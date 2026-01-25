James scored a goal and added two assists in the University of North Dakota's 5-3 win over Arizona State University on Saturday.

James is up to 15 goals and 22 points over 26 contests. The 15 goals represent a career high for the winger, and he's also matched his point total from 38 outings last year. He's improved moderately in each season of his NCAA career, so he could get a contract from the Red Wings once North Dakota's season is over.