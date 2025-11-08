James scored twice in the University of North Dakota's 7-2 win over the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Friday.

James is up to five goals and two assists over nine contests for North Dakota this year. He was one of three players to post multiple goals for UND in this win. James, a senior, is producing at a decent pace, but it's unclear if it will lead to him signing an entry-level deal with the Red Wings at the end of the season.