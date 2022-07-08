James was selected 40th overall by the Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The reigning USHL Rookie of the Year, James was instrumental (28 goals, 61 points in 62 games) in helping Sioux City to the 2021-22 Clark Cup Championship. It was a heck of a performance from a kid who was playing in the Alberta Jr. (AJHL) league just a year prior. James' game is both honest and simplistic, although not in a bad way. He's a hard worker and can fill a variety of roles for a hockey club. James is more likely to be a checker than scorer as a professional, but he can certainly finish whatever offensive chances are presented to him. Players with this type of versatility and such a high floor typically make it to the NHL in some form or fashion, although James will need multiple years at the University of North Dakota, where he is off to this fall.