Larkin potted two goals, provided an assist and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Just three days after his lone scoreless outing of the season, which was also against the Blues, Larkin got the last laugh by posting two goals and a helper against them Tuesday. Overall, the 29-year-old center now has eight goals, 16 points and 30 shots on net through 10 games this year. Larkin is not only on the pace needed for another 65-plus point season, but also has a chance to reach the 80-point threshold for the first time in his 11-year career. He has elite value in all fantasy formats while he continues to produce points at a top-five rate across the NHL.