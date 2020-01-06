Play

Larkin registered a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Larkin has amassed two goals and three helpers in the last five games, including points in three straight. The 23-year-old is up to 27 points, 132 shots and a minus-16 rating in 43 contests this season.

