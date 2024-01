Larkin scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Larkin has a five-game point streak going, earning four goals and three assists in that span. His tally got the Red Wings on the board in the second period, and he helped out on Lucas Raymond's empty-netter in the third. Larkin is up to 17 goals, 38 points, 129 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 37 appearances.