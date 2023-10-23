Larkin scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Larkin worked a give-and-go with Alex DeBrincat in the second period, and he returned the favor on DeBrincat's second tally of the game. Larkin has racked up three straight multi-point efforts and hasn't been held off the scoresheet yet this season. He's up to three goals, eight assists, 27 shots, nine PIM and a plus-5 rating through six outings.