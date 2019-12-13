Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: All clear Thursday
Larkin (illness) is out for warmups and is expected to play in Thursday's game against Winnipeg, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Larkin came into the game as a game-time decision, but participated in pregame line rushes and looks ready to play. He's racked up two goals and four points in his past four games, so he'll hope to ride that hot streak as the team's top line center for the game.
