Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: All set for Sunday
Larkin (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Penguins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
This will mark Larkin's preseason debut, with the late start attributed to a minor injury. It's hard to believe, but the 23-year-old center is already heading into his fifth season in the NHL. Detroit relies on Larkin in all situations, and last season, he came close to a point-per-game average with 32 goals and 41 assists through 76 contests.
