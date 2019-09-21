Larkin (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Penguins, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

This will mark Larkin's preseason debut, with the late start attributed to a minor injury. It's hard to believe, but the 23-year-old center is already heading into his fifth season in the NHL. Detroit relies on Larkin in all situations, and last season, he came close to a point-per-game average with 32 goals and 41 assists through 76 contests.