With 10 games remaining for the Red Wings, Larkin is two points shy of 64 -- which would mark a new career high.

More experience and a two-minute increase in ice time compared to last season have been carrying Larkin to a banner campaign. His confidence level seemed to reach new heights after inking a five-year, $30.5 million contract extension last August, and given that the fleet-footed pivot fires the puck so often -- he's at 249 shots through 66 games -- Larkin should remain an attractive fantasy option as long he stays healthy. He dealt with back and neck issues in mid-March but appeared none the worse for wear in his return against the Islanders last Saturday.