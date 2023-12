Larkin (personal) returned to the lineup Saturday, adding an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The captain provided the key assist to defenseman Jake Walman in overtime. Larkin has motored his way toward eight goals and 14 assists through 21 contests, and that includes 13 man-advantage points. His rest-of-season projection gets a bump following Detroit's acquisition of Patrick Kane (hip), a future hall-of-famer who is slated to join him on the top line later this week.