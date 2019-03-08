Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Basically ruled out for Florida trip
Larkin (back) is dealing with a neck strain, and while it's not believed to be serious, the top-line pivot isn't expected to play Saturday or Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Larkin's trying to work past a lingering back issue, and with his neck evidently bothersome as well, the Wings won't be taking any chances with the prized forward. Barring a sudden turnaround with his health, Larkin will miss road games against the Lightning and Panthers, respectively.
