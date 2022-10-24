Larkin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Larkin missed part of Friday's game with an upper-body injury, but he was able to avoid sitting out Sunday. That worked out well for the Red Wings, as he scored their opening goal and helped out on a Dominik Kubalik tally in the third period. Larkin already has a pair of multi-point efforts this season, and he's up to three goals, four assists, 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through five contests.