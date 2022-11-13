Larkin scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.
Larkin tried to spark a comeback with his third-period tally, but the Red Wings fell short. The center has been held off the scoresheet just once in the last eight games, earning three goals and six assists in that span. He's up to seven tallies, 17 points (six on the power play), 43 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 15 contests overall.
