Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Caught in rut
Larkin has just two points over his last five games, and both the goal and assist took place in a single contest against the Panthers last Saturday.
The Red Wings only have one win in 10 games for the worst record in the entire league, and Larkin -- one of four alternate captains for Detroit -- will need to find a way to right the ship for his team. He boasts incredible speed and is still on pace for a new career high in points having scored four times to complement three assists, but the Wings' only win came in Larkin's second two-point outing of the season and this team relies on him more than some are led to believe.
