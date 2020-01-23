Larkin notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Larkin's hot streak has yielded five goals and nine helpers in his last 13 games. The 23-year-old is at 36 points (13 tallies, 23 helpers), 155 shots on goal and nine power-play points through 51 contests this season. He'll look to stay hot after the All-Star break when the Red Wings visit the Rangers on Jan. 31.