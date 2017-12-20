Larkin recorded three assists, four PIM and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

The young speedster had gone 13 consecutive games without a multi-point showing entering Tuesday, so this was a welcomed offensive outburst. Larkin now has an impressive 22 assists for the campaign, but fantasy owners would love to see him start finding the goal column more frequently. His 6.0 shooting percentage is likely unsustainably low, so speculating on an uptick in tallies with a buy-low offer could reward.