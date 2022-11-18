Larkin posted two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Larkin set up a David Perron goal in the second period and Dominik Kubalik's empty-netter in the third. Through eight games in November, Larkin has two goals and six helpers as he continues to match his play to his No. 1 center role. For the season, the 26-year-old has seven tallies, 12 helpers, 53 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 17 contests.