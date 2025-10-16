Larkin had two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Larkin assisted in each of the Red Wings' first two goals -- a snap shot from Mason Appleton and a wrister from Patrick Kane on the power play. The 29-year-old Larkin has recorded at least one point in each of his four games this season, tallying two goals and three assists over that span. He also has 14 shots in that four-game stretch, so he should continue to have plenty of opportunities to keep producing amid his hot start to the campaign.