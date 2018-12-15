Larkin scored for the third consecutive game Friday, but the Red Wings lost to the Senators at home, 4-2.

Not only has Larkin scored in three straight games, but his point streak is up to six games. The 22-year-old Michigan native is playing some of his best hockey right now, but the Wings are going nowhere fast in Atlantic Division standings -- they're 14-15-4 and Larkin, one of four alternate captains for the Winged Wheel, needs more consistent offensive support from linemates Gustav Nyquist and Justin Abdelkader.