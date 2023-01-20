Larkin registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Larkin's point streak is up to six games (two goals, six assists), and it includes two power-play points. The 26-year-old center continues to hover just below a point-per-game pace with 15 goals, 26 helpers, 133 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 43 outings. If Larkin can stay healthy for the rest of the campaign, he's on track for a career year.
