Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Could land five-year extension
Larkin is the final Red Wings forward to be re-signed ahead of the 2017-18 season, The Detroit News reports, adding that the speedy pivot could net a five-year deal.
The Wings extended Anthony Mantha's contract for two years and $6.6 million Wednesday, and while he's certainly an important part of Detroit's rebuild, it appears that GM Ken Holland is saving the biggest signing for last. Currently, the team only has $2.87 million in available cap space -- according to CapFriendly -- but Johan Franzen (concussion) assuredly will remain on long-term injured reserve, and there's even speculation that team captain Henrik Zetterberg (back) could sit out for the entire season to join Franzen on LTIR. Larkin, who has emerged as a leader of this proud franchise, registered a career-high 47 assists and 63 points last season. All signs point to him inheriting the captaincy when Zetterberg's ready to retire.
