Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Could succeed Zetterberg as captain
Larkin is ready to assume a leadership role following news that team captain Henrik Zetterberg has decided to retire due to a chronic back injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean Larkin will inherit the captaincy -- at least right away -- but he's still a solid candidate for that spot, even as a 22-year-old, due to his tremendous work ethic and infectious attitude on and off the ice. "I don't think you need to wear a letter to be a leader and I tried last year to take a step forward in my third season," Larkin said. "I thought it was time to be a leader, be an impact player on this team. I have the same mentality for this year. Is wearing a letter everything? No. It's doing the right things, contributing to the team and winning games." Expect the Michigan native to wear the 'A' for alternate captain if team brass decides to designate a veteran as team captain (or no primary captain at all).
