Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Could ultimately remain in Detroit

Larkin could ultimately remain in Detroit for the start of the 2026-27 season, Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Larkin's trade request that was made public in June generated plenty of buzz during the offseason, but the Red Wings haven't yet a trade partner. He submitted a short list of teams that he would like Detroit to trade him to, a list that was believed to include Florida, Minnesota and Vegas. While the 30-year-old has presumably garnered ample interest on the trade market, the Red Wings may ultimately elect to keep him in the fold if they don't receive an offer they feel is suitable. The Red Wings are also searching for a new general manager after Steve Yzerman stepped down in July and will be playing without Patrick Kane in 2026-27 after he returned to Chicago during the offseason, both of which could complicate potential trade talks as the regular season approaches.