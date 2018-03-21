Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dazzles in home win
Larkin motored his way to two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers at Little Caeser's Arena.
Larkin was on a mission to help his team snap a season-worst 10-game losing skid. He put a game-high eight shots on goal and managed his first multi-goal outing of the season. The Michigan native leads the team in points with 53 (11 goals, 42 assists) through 73 games, so just imagine what he would be able to do on a team that scores more consistently. Larkin will be a restricted free agent this summer, as his three-year, entry-level contract is about to expire.
