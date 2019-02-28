Larkin was omitted from Thursday's practice due to soreness, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This issue reportedly stems from Tuesday's deflating 8-1 home loss to the Canadiens, which resulted in Larkin accumulating 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 20:09 of ice time. The Wings don't play again until Saturday's road clash with the Coyotes, so perhaps the high-flying pivot will be afforded some extra rest in between games to overcome his soreness.