Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dealing with soreness
Larkin was omitted from Thursday's practice due to soreness, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
This issue reportedly stems from Tuesday's deflating 8-1 home loss to the Canadiens, which resulted in Larkin accumulating 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 20:09 of ice time. The Wings don't play again until Saturday's road clash with the Coyotes, so perhaps the high-flying pivot will be afforded some extra rest in between games to overcome his soreness.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...