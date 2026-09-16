Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Wednesday that Larkin recently sustained an upper-body injury while training and won't be skating when camp begins, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Larkin's offseason has been headlined by his June trade request, but the Red Wings haven't yet found a trade partner, and he was expected to report to training camp despite being stripped of his captaincy. However, he'll miss at least some time to begin camp, and it's not yet clear when he could return to action.