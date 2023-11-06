The Red Wings are hopeful Larkin (upper body) will be available for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Larkin's status against New York may boil down to a game-time decision, so fantsay managers playing in leagues with daily lineup changes should plan accordingly. The 27-year-old pivot has been excellent this season, racking up five goals and 17 points through 12 games. If Larkin's unavailable, the Red Wings may need to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen versus the Rangers.