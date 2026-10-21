Larkin registered two power-play assists and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Larkin has a pair of multi-point efforts and has totaled a goal and four assists over seven games this season. He's added 20 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Reports broke Tuesday that Larkin has expanded his list of preferred trade destinations to 10 teams, but no deal is imminent. As such, expect Larkin to continue handling top-six minutes and power-play time for the Red Wings until he's on the brink of getting dealt.