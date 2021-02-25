Larkin is focused on improving his defense, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The 24-year-old captain leads all Red Wings with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) through 21 contests, but that's a low figure relative to the rest of the league, with plenty of teams watching their star players exceed point-per-game marks in the early going. Nonetheless, Wings coach Jeff Blashill stressed the need for Larkin to improve defensively. "For Dylan to be the type of player he wants to be, which is considered a high-end player in this league, he's got to be a great defender," Blashill said. Not helping matters is that burgeoning offensive linemate Tyler Bertuzzi has been out for 12 consecutive games and isn't expected to return in February.