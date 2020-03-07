Larkin posted an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Larkin has four points in his last three games, and 10 (three goals, seven helpers) in his last eight. His assist Friday put him at 50 points through 69 contests this year. The 23-year-old center has added 213 shots with a minus-23 rating -- Larkin remains the centerpiece of the Red Wings' offense.