Larkin collected two secondary assists in Saturday's 5-1 preseason drubbing of the Bruins.

It's good to see the fleet-footed forward involving his teammates on these scoring plays; last year, when Larkin had 17 goals but only 15 assists in 80 games, it generally seemed like he wasn't being patient enough in the attacking zone. The Michigan native will be featured at the second-line center spot this season, but that's subject to change if he ends up struggling in the faceoff circles.