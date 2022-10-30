Larkin was credited with two assists during a 2-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday.
Larkin, the team captain who ranks second in team scoring with 10 points, played a key role to help his struggling teammate, Lucas Raymond. The 26-year-old center drew assists on both of Raymond's markers Saturday, his first two this season. Larkin, who added three shots, has collected six points during his past five outings.
