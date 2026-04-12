Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dishes pair of assists in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin notched two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Larkin set up Justin Faulk's goal in the first period and also had a hand in Emmitt Finnie's tally in the third. During a four-game point streak, Larkin has four goals and five assists. The 29-year-old has been steady as ever in a top-line role with 34 goals, 67 points, 226 shots on net, 46 hits, 33 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 73 appearances this season.
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