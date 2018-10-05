Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Dishes two helpers on Opening Night
Larkin picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The speed demon is looking to build off his breakout 63-point effort in 2017-18. The Wings are Larkin's team now and he should deliver strong fantasy value this season, even if the team is headed to the league basement.
