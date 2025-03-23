Larkin logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Larkin's had a strong March, earning four goals and five assists over 10 contests this month. He helped out on power-play tallies by Lucas Raymond and Patrick Kane in this game. Larkin is up to 62 points (26 on the power play), 213 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 69 appearances this season. He's still on pace to reach the 70-point mark for the third time in his career, a level that he's fallen short of in two of the last three years.