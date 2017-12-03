Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Doesn't let up in blowout loss
Larkin garnered a secondary assist Saturday, but it wasn't even close to enough as the Red Wings lost to the Canadiens 10-1 in Montreal.
The hometown boy has been incredibly consistent this season, and Larkin's fantasy owners likely appreciated his no-quit attitude from this latest outing; after all, he helped set up a Luke Glendening goal in the third period when his team was staked out to an 8-0 deficit. He'll look to stretch his point streak to three games in Tuesday's home clash with the Jets.
