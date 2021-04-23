Larkin (undisclosed) will miss the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old forward will be reevaluated in two weeks.

The Red Wings aren't going to make the playoffs, so the fact that they've elected to shut their franchise cornerstone down for the year isn't exactly surprising. Larkin will finish the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign having racked up nine goals and 23 points in 44 games. At this point there's no reason to believe Larkin won't be fully healthy ahead of next season's training camp.