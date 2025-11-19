Larkin scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Larkin's empty-netter was the 600th point of his career, a milestone he achieved in his 754th game. He's been surging lately with four goals and two assists during his active five-game point streak. For the season, the star center is at 12 goals, 24 points (five on the power play), 69 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 20 appearances in a top-line role.